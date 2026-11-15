School Spotlight: Spark! Tank at Juying Secondary School unleashes bold ideas, big voices in students

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Juying Secondary School students Shawn Quizon (left) and Shane Quizon during a re-enactment of a Spark! Tank session on Oct 29.

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SINGAPORE – Self-professed introvert Tony Neo, 15, was fearful of public speaking. But he still chose to make an entrepreneurial pitch at Juying Secondary School’s Spark! Tank, modelled on US reality television show Shark Tank (2009 to present).