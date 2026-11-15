School Spotlight: Spark! Tank at Juying Secondary School unleashes bold ideas, big voices in students
Wong Sher Maine
- Juying Secondary School launched Spark! Tank in 2025, modelled on Shark Tank, to build students’ oracy, problem-solving and idea-pitching skills.
- Students make three-minute pitches, face tough questions and can win school support for useful ideas.
- The programme helps shy students gain confidence and think clearly.
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SINGAPORE – Self-professed introvert Tony Neo, 15, was fearful of public speaking. But he still chose to make an entrepreneurial pitch at Juying Secondary School’s Spark! Tank, modelled on US reality television show Shark Tank (2009 to present).