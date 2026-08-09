Sore throat and sniffles before exams? A parent’s health guide to boosting child immunity
- Ensure children get sufficient sleep as it boosts immunity, memory and stress-coping, with TCM highlighting balance of yin-yang to prevent heat-related symptoms.
- Manage early cold symptoms by wearing masks, avoiding sharing food, using soothing remedies like honey and ginger, and considering flu vaccinations to prevent worsening illness.
- Support immunity and focus with balanced nutrition, avoid sugary or cold drinks, ease stress through breathing and relaxation techniques, and seek medical help for serious symptoms.
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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – Every parent fears a child falling sick right before major milestones like the PSLE. A minor sore throat can quickly spiral into a full-blown illness that derails months of preparation.