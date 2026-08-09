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Sore throat and sniffles before exams? A parent’s health guide to boosting child immunity

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Exam anxiety, late-night revision and irregular meals can weaken a child’s immunity.

Exam anxiety, late-night revision and irregular meals can weaken a child’s immunity.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Elisa Chia

  • Ensure children get sufficient sleep as it boosts immunity, memory and stress-coping, with TCM highlighting balance of yin-yang to prevent heat-related symptoms.
  • Manage early cold symptoms by wearing masks, avoiding sharing food, using soothing remedies like honey and ginger, and considering flu vaccinations to prevent worsening illness.
  • Support immunity and focus with balanced nutrition, avoid sugary or cold drinks, ease stress through breathing and relaxation techniques, and seek medical help for serious symptoms.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Every parent fears a child falling sick right before major milestones like the PSLE. A minor sore throat can quickly spiral into a full-blown illness that derails months of preparation.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.