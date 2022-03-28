Son is Fann Wong's harshest critic

The celebrity mum says Zed, seven, is not keen to eat her cakes, does not like to see her on screen and gives his two cents' worth on her Chinese-English children's picture books

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Her husband, actor Christopher Lee, loves them; their seven-year-old son Zed has his reservations.

Actress Fann Wong, 51, is laughing heartily as she recalls her loved ones' reactions when they first read her new bilingual children's picture books.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 28, 2022, with the headline Son is Fann Wong's harshest critic. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top