Some schools suspend outdoor activities as haze worsens

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Hazy conditions in Jurong East at around 3.55pm on Oct 14.

SINGAPORE - Some schools in Singapore are cutting back on outdoor activities, as hourly PM2.5 concentrations reached the very high range in the west of the island on the afternoon of Oct 14.

Maris Stella High School has cancelled outdoor sports activities, Nan Hua High School said it has cancelled at least one co-curricular activity (CCA) and Pasir Ris Secondary School cancelled its football CCA.

In a notice to teachers on Oct 14, Pasir Ris Secondary School advised its students to minimise after-school activities and eat indoors during recess.

Meanwhile, CHIJ (Kellock) informed parents that the primary school would be suspending all outdoor activities, including physical education lessons and outdoor play, on Oct 15 and 16.

During recess, pupils who bring packed food will eat in their classrooms, while those who buy food from the canteen or have pre-ordered meals will return to their classrooms after eating, the school said on the Parents Gateway app .

In a notice to parents on the same app, St Andrew’s School (Junior) said it would allow pupils to come to school in their PE attire until Dec 31.

On Oct 14, the one-hour PM2.5 reading for Western Singapore was 288 as at 3pm, and 251 as at 4pm. An hourly PM2.5 reading above 250 indicates a very high concentration of fine particles in the air.

At such levels, the National Environment Agency (NEA) advises the public to minimise outdoor activities for the next hour. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic lung or heart disease, are advised to avoid outdoor activities altogether.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) forecast for the city-state remains in the unhealthy range.

According to the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) website, schools are to adjust the level and nature of their activities based on hourly PM2.5 readings, which can fluctuate throughout the day.

In a Facebook post on Oct 10, Education Minister Desmond Lee said lessons and national examinations have continued in enclosed venues with air purifiers, and schools are ready to step up measures if needed.

Should next-day forecasts enter the hazardous range with a 24-hour PSI exceeding 300, MOE may consider school closures and the postponement of national examinations, Lee added.

“Any decision to close schools will be announced by around 8pm the day before through schools and MOE’s official channels,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely each day and review whether schools should stay open or be closed the next day.”