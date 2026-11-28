Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Several schools are dropping academic talent areas like mathematics, science and English language from their Direct School Admission (DSA) exercises.

CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School stopped offering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in its 2026 exercise. Singapore Chinese Girls’ School dropped bilingualism and STEM in the same year, while continuing to offer English language and humanities.

Temasek Junior College (TJC) will remove English language, mathematics and science from the 2027 DSA exercise for Year 1 of its Integrated Programme.

Meanwhile, Methodist Girls’ School (MGS) will stop offering English language and STEM from the 2027 exercise. It had introduced computational thinking skills as a talent area in 2026.

MGS vice-principal Wright Yi Na told The Straits Times the school made the changes after considering its “strategic priorities, available resources and distinctive talent development programmes”.

“We are adjusting our talent areas under DSA to better focus on recognising diverse talents in areas not typically captured through conventional academic measures,” she said.

The school sees computational thinking skills, which refer to a more specific set of skills within the broader STEM domain, as an “emerging and highly relevant” skill set today, Wright added.

The talent area recognises students who show an aptitude for logical and algorithmic thinking - those able to break down complex problems, identify patterns, design efficient solutions, and make meaningful connections across contexts.

On the AskGov portal, MGS said it is well-positioned to nurture students with strengths in this area given its existing talent development programmes and resources, including its G3 Computing subject for upper secondary students.

“There is no fixed quota for each talent area, as DSA offers will depend on the quality of students who apply each year to the school,” it added.

TJC said on its website that it will retain Chinese Language among its talent areas, as it is one of the nine schools offering the Chinese Language Elective Programme at Secondary Level. This will allow the school to continue nurturing students with aptitude and keen interest in the Chinese language, it said.

Nanyang Girls’ High School (NYGH) dropped mathematics and science from its 2026 exercise. Its principal told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao in March that based on the school’s data and observations, most of the pupils it had previously admitted through academic talent areas had done well enough in the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) to enter the school through the regular posting exercise.

NYGH, SCGS and CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ did not respond to queries from ST, while TJC declined comment.

Replying to questions, the Education Ministry (MOE) said schools have autonomy in their DSA selection, including the talent areas offered.

“Schools may review DSA talent areas from time to time for a variety of reasons,” it said. “Beyond DSA, all our secondary schools offer distinctive programmes, CCAs, and other opportunities for students to develop their full potential, regardless of whether they were admitted through DSA or Secondary 1 Posting.”

The scheme, which was introduced to recognise pupils’ achievements in a broader range of achievements and talents such as in sports and arts, allows Primary 6 pupils to secure offers from secondary schools before they sit the PSLE.

Schools were required to stop using general academic ability tests for DSA selection from 2018.

MOE is reviewing how the scheme develops students’ talents, selects applicants and remains accessible to pupils from all backgrounds.

On Sept 29, Second Minister for Education David Neo said that DSA had become a “second front” in the education “arms race” for some families, adding to academic anxiety.

This is as children may find themselves preparing for the PSLE while also building a DSA portfolio in the hope of getting into a preferred school.

DSA will be one of the topics that MOE’s next phase of engagements with Singaporeans will delve into, Neo said.

In April, the ministry had begun a series of education conversations to gather views and ideas on education policies that will continue into 2027.

The upcoming conversations will focus on the transition from primary to secondary school, where pressure on young students is often most acute, said Neo.

Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education said the schools’ move to drop academic talent areas from their DSA exercises was part of the scheme’s “incremental evolution”.

DSA has evolved gradually since its introduction in 2004, he noted, expanding to all secondary schools and allowing them to admit a larger proportion of students through the scheme, while placing greater emphasis on character and leadership qualities.

He said schools should retain the flexibility to revise the talent areas they offer, though changes can frustrate families who have already spent time and money preparing their children.

Changing the talent areas would not necessarily address the advantage families who can pay for private coaching may have, as parents can redirect their spending and coaching centres can adapt their offerings, added Tan.

“You’re just shifting to a different area of focus. That’s all,” he said.

Software consultant Cindy Kee, 44, took different approaches to the DSA exercise for her two daughters.

While her elder daughter, 15, did not apply for DSA as she had no particular passion to pursue, her younger daughter applied through the scheme for wushu.

Her younger girl wanted to further her sport and secure a place in the CCA and potentially the school team at her school of choice - Anglican High School.

She also liked having the option of going to polytechnic after four years, moving to a new environment and meeting new people.

“I think academic subjects are already assessed through PSLE, so perhaps DSA should focus more on talents, interests and strengths that may not be reflected in exam results,” Kee said.

“I feel DSA should be for children who genuinely want to develop further in their area of interest, rather than using it mainly as a way to get into a school they otherwise wouldn’t be able to enter.”

One mother, who only wanted to be known as Lee, said her eldest daughter was admitted to Raffles Girls’ School through DSA for English, though her PSLE score subsequently fell within the school’s admission score range.

The girl had joined her primary school’s creative writing programme in P5 and represented her school in a few English speaking competitions, though mother tongue was a challenge for her.

“The PSLE is only one narrow measure of merit. DSA allowed our daughter to focus on developing her talents,” she said.