Some parents getting children to mask up in exam season, amid rising Covid-19 infections

SINGAPORE - As the number of Covid-19 infections rise, students sitting national examinations are advised to practise personal and social responsibility to protect themselves and others around them.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a note to parents on Tuesday that students can wear face masks at exam venues if they prefer.

“We will continue to put in place good practices at all examination venues, including wiping down high-touch surfaces and visual screening of students’ well-being,” it said in the message on the Parents Gateway app.

Parents are to inform their child’s school if they test positive for Covid-19 just prior to or during the exams.

National examinations - the GCE N, O and A levels - are ongoing, with some sessions stretching until mid-November. Primary school pupils are also in the midst of taking their exams.

The current wave of Covid-19 infections is being driven by the XBB sub-variant, and is expected to peak at an average of 15,000 daily cases by about mid-November.

Some parents said they are taking precautions.

Ms Jasmine Chng, 39, who has two girls aged nine and 11 who are in the middle of their year-end exams, said she gets them to wear masks when they are outside even though they do not have to.

“We’ll just do what we can, based on the lessons learnt from Covid-19, like washing hands, wearing masks, staying home when you are sick,” said the banker.

Mrs Ivy Goh-Soh, 41, a housewife, who has four daughters aged four to 14, said her main concern is cross-infection in the household .

“With four of them, there’s more exposure and risk of infection.”

The two older girls have completed their exams, while the Primary 4 daughter has a few more papers in the last week of October.

During the recent Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) period, three of her daughters fell sick with influenza and had to be “quarantined” in a room at home.

“Thankfully, my daughter taking PSLE was safe and could finish her papers,” said Mrs Goh-Soh.

Even with Singapore’s lifting of Covid-19 measures, her family still keeps up habits like washing hands when reaching home, sanitising their hands and wearing masks.

“With the upcoming Covid-19 wave, we will just continue what we’ve been doing to make sure we don’t add on to the spread of infections,” she said.