SMU's Class of 2020 have their ceremonies at last

Some 2,920 Singapore Management University (SMU) students who graduated last year are finally having their much-delayed ceremonies. The first was yesterday, with five more to be held over the next week. They were meant to be held in July 2020 but were postponed due to Covid-19. SMU chairman Ho Kwon Ping, in his speech, told graduates to stay positive and stay open to career opportunities. He said: "The world has changed since you graduated and so has your future in it. You face a world of economic and social challenges, a world where the status quo is being challenged and disrupted by unforeseen circumstances."