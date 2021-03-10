SMU to rename law school after Singapore's second chief justice

The Singapore Management University's (SMU) law school will be renamed the Yong Pung How School of Law from April 11 this year, the day on which Singapore's second chief justice and SMU's third chancellor would have turned 95.

Dr Yong was 93 when he died in January last year.

SMU said yesterday that the school remained indebted to Dr Yong's vision and guidance, and that he played a critical role in the development of the School of Law and its curriculum.

"SMU has been privileged to have a long and deep association with Dr Yong Pung How," said SMU's chairman Ho Kwon Ping. "Dr Yong was a force of wisdom and his legacy will continue to positively shape the growth of our university and the School of Law. We are humbled and privileged to honour Dr Yong by naming our School of Law after him."

Aside from his role as chancellor, Dr Yong also served as the university's pro-chancellor, was the founding chairman of the law school's advisory board, and was distinguished fellow of the school of law from 2006 to 2020.

Over his 16-year tenure as Singapore's chief judge, Dr Yong implemented sweeping changes to harness technology to revamp the efficiency of the court system.

Many people, including a number of political luminaries, paid tribute to him after he died last year. Emeritus Senior Minister and former prime minister Goh Chok Tong said: "We have lost a great Singaporean... He was appointed a few months before I became Prime Minister. Mr Lee Kuan Yew consulted me as to his appointment, which I happily agreed to. He did a great job."

Speaking on SMU's decision to rename the law school in honour of her father, Dr Yong's daughter, Ms Yong Ying-I, said: "My family is deeply honoured and touched by the recognition that SMU and the Singapore Government have given my father. He was greatly committed to the education of the next generation and this honour will enable his legacy to be remembered and built upon."

The SMU School of Law took in its first cohort of 116 students in 2007. It offers various degrees from a full-time bachelor of laws programme, double degree programmes with other disciplines like accountancy as well as continuing legal education.