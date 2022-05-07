SMU sets students up for success in a post-Covid world

In The Future of Jobs Report 2020 by the World Economic Forum, 10 skills were identified as essential in order to thrive and excel in the fast-evolving future. SMU has been developing these skills in its students right from the start.

Encompassing such broad areas as problem-solving, self-management, working with people, and technology use and development, each one is covered by SMU’s holistic, interdisciplinary curriculum and innovative teaching pedagogy. Together, they underpin the comprehensive education that every undergraduate experiences.

SMU graduates are also guaranteed a second major to empower them to become more versatile. Interactive learning in small seminar classes ensures that every student is able to speak up, interact with their classmates and professors, and share their points of view. This develops the ability to articulate ideas and builds self-confidence.

A rigorous, interdisciplinary SMU Core Curriculum and guaranteed global exposure provide a breadth and depth of knowledge and experience that cannot be gained through traditional learning. The Entrepreneurship Major caters to those interested in starting their own businesses while many budding start-ups founded on campus have also benefitted from support platforms that help to mentor and incubate them.

Students are given ample opportunity to lead and also learn teamwork through the Leadership and Team Building course available within the Core Curriculum, as well as through more than 150 clubs and organisations on campus. Technology and Society, also within the Core Curriculum, prepares them to confidently navigate a world driven by technology.

The university’s pioneering approach to learning and comprehensive career preparation have again helped SMU graduates register the strongest employment outcomes amongst all Singapore government-funded universities*.