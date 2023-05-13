Getting hired faster and higher wages: How this university is setting up its graduates for success

Today, as a top specialist university in Asia, SMU is known for its cutting-edge interactive pedagogy and interdisciplinary curriculum that equips students with skills and experiences, along with a focus on real world issues.

As a result, according to the 2022 Graduate Employment Survey (GES) conducted by SMU and all the other autonomous universities, SMU graduates are highly sought after by top employers. Year after year, SMU graduates have emerged with the strongest graduate employment outcomes amongst other Singapore government-funded universities participating in the same survey.

The survey found that 95.1 per cent of SMU graduates from the 2022 cohort secured employment within six months of graduation, which is the highest across other local universities in the same survey. In addition, SMU graduates secured the highest mean monthly starting salary of $4,896, which is a record-breaking high.