SMU graduates empowered with skills for future economy

In an increasingly unpredictable world where the adoption of technology increases, skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, active learning, resilience, stress tolerance and flexibility have grown in prominence in the workplace, according to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report (2020).

No other university in Singapore has been more deliberate in preparing its students for such a future than the Singapore Management University.

Conceived precisely for a time like this, SMU constantly innovates and boldly updates its industry-relevant curriculum that nurtures her graduates to become active learners.

It is no surprise that, over the years, SMU has blazed a trail in producing future-ready graduates through a cutting-edge curriculum, putting the university at the forefront of tertiary education in Asia.

Top 10 Skills of Tomorrow and how SMU equips students to thrive in an uncertain future



SMU's pedagogy and interdisciplinary curriculum are aligned with the Top 10 skills of tomorrow. PHOTO: SMU



The skills cover four broad areas, namely, problem-solving, self-management, working with people, and technology use and development. They correspond with the pedagogy and interdisciplinary curriculum taught in SMU.

Many Firsts, One Goal

Right from its inception, SMU has chalked up numerous firsts in different spheres. Today, these pioneering innovations are still the key features that make SMU’s undergraduate education transformational. They are every student’s assurance of a bright future with great career paths.



SMU has been a frontrunner in the tertiary sector in more ways than one. PHOTO: SMU



The first local university to incorporate an interactive pedagogy where students learn to speak up confidently in our 100 per cent small seminar classes.



The first local university to develop an interdisciplinary curriculum that is broad-based, flexible and rigorous with majors and programmes across different disciplines.



The first local university to offer all students a guaranteed second major to be better equipped, more versatile and highly sought after.



The first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge programme SMU-X where students work in small groups to consult for real-life companies while solving real-life issues.



The first local university to practise holistic admissions because SMU believes that attitude and potential count as much as grades.



The first-in-class graduates who are future-ready, versatile and articulate problem-solvers, commanding some of the strongest employment outcomes in Singapore*.



The first city campus in Singapore in the heart of the civic district and steps from the CBD, putting SMU students within easy reach of internships, jobs and industry experts to learn from and be inspired.



The first Changemaker Campus in Asia filled with many social innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and creative geniuses to spur students to be more than they can be.



The first-of-its-kind Financial Assistance to be offered by any university in Singapore, SMU Access, is available to 100 per cent of eligible needy Singaporean students, so that no one is left behind.

* Graduate Employment Survey 2020



SMU undergraduates have over 300 double major and double degree combinations, with a guaranteed second major.. PHOTO: SMU



An industry-relevant education that prepares world-ready graduates

SMU is continually innovating to broaden and deepen its curriculum to offer new and industry-relevant degrees and tracks.

New interdisciplinary offerings include Computer Science, Computing and Law, Financial Forensics, Digital Business, Data, Design and Communications, as well as exciting Fast-Track Programmes and Work-Study Programmes to enhance the already broad and diverse course offerings.

Other top-notch interdisciplinary offerings include Politics, Law and Economics, Health Economics and Management, Entrepreneurship, Accounting Data and Analytics, Sustainability, Communication Management, and many others.

SMU has recently identified three high impact growth areas, namely, Sustainability, Digital Transformation and Growth in Asia. The growing importance of these disciplines are reflected in new course offerings which present unique opportunities and prospects for exciting, new careers for SMU graduates.

Students have a plethora of choices and 100 per cent flexibility to customise their academic journey to suit their ambitions, circumstances and passions. There are more than 300 different second major combinations to choose from across the entire university and more than 20 double degree combinations.