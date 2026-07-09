Slava’s Snowshow returns with playful chaos; join Walk Of A Lifetime for autism awareness

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SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Slava’s Snowshow

Contemporary circus and theatrical show Slava’s Snowshow returns to Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands from July 15 to 26, marking its third time here following runs in 2012 and 2022.

Created by Russian artist and clown Slava Polunin, this wordless spectacle pulls children and adults alike into a world of wonder and playful chaos. Guided by a troupe of clowns, the 90-minute production builds toward a spellbinding snowstorm finale.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Polunin, 76, reflects on how the production has withstood the test of time since its world premiere at the 1996 Edinburgh Festival.

“We speak to the audience about things that are eternal and common to all human beings, things over which neither time, nor fashion, nor digital technology has any power – love, friendship, loneliness,” he says. “We speak simply and apparently we manage to touch certain strings of the soul that do not leave people indifferent.”

One of the show’s extraordinary qualities, he notes, is that audience members often walk away with different takeaways.

“For one person, it is a story about loss and separation; for another, about funny and naive little beings living in their own special world. Someone feels it is a story about love, while someone else is frightened by the snowstorm that swallows everything and everyone.”

The wordless visual spectacle has withstood the test of time since its world premiere in 1996. PHOTO: AYA RUFIN

There are usually around eight artists on stage, but Polunin shares that artist-friends sometimes join in, making the cast larger.

“This show is built on improvisation and, therefore, anything is possible.”

Tickets cost $88 to $188. Book them at str.sg/CUGL

Walk Of A Lifetime

Gajandran (left), a young man with autism, enjoying Walk Of A Lifetime 2025 alongside his sister and brother-in-law. PHOTO: ST ANDREW’S AUTISM CENTRE

Gather your family for Walk Of A Lifetime, an autism advocacy event returning for its fourth year on Aug 29. The 2km route will kick off at 8am at The Meadows at Gardens by the Bay.

Aiming to bring together 2,500 participants, the walk provides a meaningful opportunity to step out in solidarity with persons with autism and their caregivers.

Organised by St Andrew’s Autism Centre, the trail is lined with sensory-based activities and learning experiences to foster autism awareness, empathy and acceptance in participants.

A teacher using a sensory board on the 2025 route to teach kids about how individuals, including persons with autism, respond to textures differently. PHOTO: ST ANDREW’S AUTISM CENTRE

As Ling Beng Lay, a 73-year-old caregiver to an adult with autism, puts it: “Persons with autism are part of our schools, neighbourhoods and communities, and as a society we must learn to better understand and live alongside them.”

Support the cause and sign up by July 15 to get an early-bird discount of $5 off usual rates. Standard tickets are priced at $30 for adults and $15 for children aged six to 12, while those under six can join the fun for free. Final registrations close on Aug 9.

Proceeds from the event go toward supporting the centre’s services across special education, day programmes and residential care.

Find out more at walkofalifetime.sg