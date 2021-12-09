SkillsFuture report maps out key skills for jobs of tomorrow

With the employment market evolving quickly and the nature of jobs set to change, Singapore has made an effort to identify the sort of skills that the jobs of the future may demand, to help workers stay ahead of the curve.

The inaugural Skills Demand for the Future Economy report highlights the top 20 clusters of skills, from carbon footprint management to managing ethical conduct of staff, in the expanding digital, green and care sectors that will be most needed in the next one to three years.

Said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on the report by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG): "We hope individuals will be able to contextualise the report to their own situation - their work experience, strengths and aspirations - and use this to plan ahead for their lifelong learning journey."

SkillsFuture, launched in 2015, encourages workers to adapt and thrive in the face of technological disruptions.

The report, Mr Chan added, does not cover the entire economy but focuses on jobs and skills in three sectors that he called "key growth areas" for the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has underlined the need for digitalisation while the need for a green economy is becoming critical for countries like Singapore.

The third key area, the care sector, is linked to Singapore's ageing population.

Mr Chan said: "Today, more than 450 job roles across 17 sectors require green skills in their job tasks... With an ageing population, the demand for local workers in the care economy will continue to grow rapidly.

"We are not here just to figure out which are the growth sectors but, more importantly, we want to help our people plan and figure out which are the skill sets required across the different sectors and across the different job scopes."

The skills highlighted are those that are required by the highest number of jobs in the sectors, he added.

The report identifies 20 key skills clusters in the three sectors, called "priority skills".

In the digital sector, the top three are technology application, data analysis and market research.

In the green sector, the report highlights the need for skills involving green process design, carbon footprint management and environmental management system. In the care sector, there will be a need for skilled professionals dealing with the ethical conduct of staff, and managing stakeholders, among other things.

Educators told The Straits Times that Singaporeans should focus not only on gaining sector-specific skills, but also general skills identified in the report, such as critical and creative thinking.

Professor Lam Khee Poh, dean of the National University of Singapore (NUS) School of Design and Environment, said: "Because more so than specific technical skills, these help you learn and adapt. Specific, technical skills can come after."

The report also identified other soft skills that workers would need, like interacting with others.

Professor Susanna Leong, NUS vice-provost (lifelong education), said both workers and employers should use the report as a road map to navigate the key growth areas.

She said: "With the information made available in the report, learners could find out how to map out their learning pathways to gain skills required for the job roles by taking reference from SSG's Skills Frameworks."

The report also guides workers on charting skills development.

Calling the report a "first step", Mr Chan said SSG will be adding to it in the future.