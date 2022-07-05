SkillsFuture Forum kicks off skills upgrading festival

Companies looking to upskill their workers will find tips and strategies on how to do so at the SkillsFuture Forum today.

The forum, titled "Making upskilling work: By the workplace, for the workplace", will be held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar. It is organised by SkillsFuture Singapore and supported by The Business Times and SPH Media.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will give an opening speech, which will be followed by the signing of two memorandums of understanding on raising the quality of training and adult education.

This will be followed by a panel discussion with SkillsFuture Singapore's chief executive Tan Kok Yam, CapitaLand Investment's senior executive director Manohar Khiatani, Flexmech Engineering's managing director Tan Ru-Ding; and management consulting and executive search firm Egon Zehnder's managing partner Ang Wanmay. The discussion will be moderated by The Business Times' digital editor Christopher Lim.

The forum is part of the SkillsFuture Festival, which will run from today until Aug 14.

The festival, which includes the SkillsFuture Roadshow to be held at Suntec City from July 8 to 10, features events as well as the launch of resources to help Singaporeans upskill.

Other events include the World Youth Skills Day (Asia-Pacific) main symposium from July 7 to 8 and those on a variety of skills, including kitchen skills, music, digital marketing and videography.

The resources, done in collaboration with the National Library Board, compile information and courses relating to three sectors identified by SkillsFuture as important to the economy, going forward - the care, digital and green economies.

Singapore's adult education system has come under the spotlight in recent years as its economy works to keep pace with rapid technological shifts hastened by the pandemic.

At The Straits Times Education Forum in February, Mr Chan said Singapore must gear up to retrain about half a million adult learners each year.