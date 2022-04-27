Skills training must evolve to keep workforce resilient: Chan

Singapore must innovate to help smaller companies communicate their skills training needs so that training institutions can respond quickly, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday.

To this end, trade associations and chambers and professional bodies can take on a bigger role in driving skills development, he added.

He said SkillsFuture Singapore has plans to partner these organisations to identify skills that are in demand and to develop skills-based career pathways.

This will kick off with a tie-up between the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Singapore Computer Society, and SGTech, a tech trade association.

This is one of four fronts where Singapore's skills training system must change to keep the workforce resilient and economically competitive, he said at the launch of the first Workplace Learning Conference.

He cited three other areas for improvement - adult learning, partnerships between institutes of higher learning and industry, and companies' approaches towards building Singapore's talent pool.

The conference was organised by the five polytechnics here - Singapore, Ngee Ann, Republic, Nanyang and Temasek - along with the Institute of Technical Education, the Institute for Adult Learning and the Singapore Institute of Technology.

It was held at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar.

About 800 Singapore and foreign business leaders and educators attended talks on topics such as improving employee retention.

Mr Chan noted many firms want to train their workers but do not know how to articulate this need.

He said the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning (Nace), led by Nanyang Polytechnic, has done much to strengthen support structures for workplace learning.

"In a short span of four years, Nace has helped about 1,500 local companies implement structured training programmes and develop a stronger learning culture," Mr Chan said. "I am glad to hear that of these, about 70 per cent are local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)."

Last year, Nace also launched the National Workplace Learning Certification scheme, he added. It recognises progressive organisations that have structures and processes in place for good training practices at the workplace.

Yesterday, Mr Chan gave out nine certificates under the scheme to organisations such as Metropolis Security Systems. While interventions such as Nace's work at the company level, he said, there should also be system-wide moves catering to the training needs of SMEs, which hire about 70 per cent of the workforce.

"This segment of our economy is often resource-strapped and preoccupied with day-to-day demands of their business operations.

"We need to find better ways to support our SMEs to ensure that there is a better match between their skills demand and supply."