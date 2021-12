Ando Chia was two years old when he and his dad Andy Chia, 39, came across cool skateboarding videos on YouTube. The little one, who turns four in January, got excited at what he saw.

Mr Chia, an artistic director and resident artist of the SAtheCollective performing arts group, decided to buy the youngster a skateboard. "It was just for fun and to help expend his energy. He has a pretty good sense of balance."