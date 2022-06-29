Sister follows in brother's footsteps - from School of the Arts to NUS Medicine

SINGAPORE - School of the Arts (Sota) graduate Sonia Sheri is following in the footsteps of her brother Krish, who made history seven years ago when he became the first from the school to be admitted to medical school at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Like her brother, Ms Sheri, 19, loves the arts, in particular, literature and the performing arts. But she chose to apply to the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at NUS after completing her International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma studies at Sota last year and has been given a place.