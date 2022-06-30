Sister follows brother from School of the Arts to NUS Medicine

They believe an arts background gives them essential skills that will help in their practice

Senior Education Correspondent
School of the Arts (Sota) graduate Sonia Sheri is following in the footsteps of her brother Krish, who made history seven years ago when he became Sota's first student to be admitted to medical school at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Like her brother, Ms Sheri, 19, loves the arts, in particular literature and the performing arts. But she chose to apply to the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at NUS after completing her International Baccalaureate (IB) studies at Sota last year and has been given a place.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 30, 2022, with the headline Sister follows brother from School of the Arts to NUS Medicine.

