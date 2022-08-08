SIM pivots to focus on programmes for professionals and businesses

SINGAPORE - Giving people a second chance if they could not get into public universities was the Singapore Institute of Management's (SIM) main mission after it was founded in 1964.

But in 2017, SIM's degree-granting arm - SIM University - was restructured into an autonomous university and renamed the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

This started a period of soul searching for the institution as a whole, said president and chief executive Seah Chin Siong, with SIM now deciding to pivot to focus on professional and skills education.

Speaking to The Straits Times recently, he added: "SIM is now 'minding the gap' between formal education and work in the industry."

While SIM still offers degrees in partnership with institutions overseas such as the University of London through its global education arm, it has been beefing up its programmes for professionals and businesses, he said.

In a recent statement, SIM said that starting in November, it will launch courses such as Job of the Chief Executive, Job of the Chief Sustainability Officer and Job of the Chief Learning Officer.

These will give training to people who are eyeing senior leadership positions.

It has also been working on helping enterprises to develop learning and skills road maps, Mr Seah added, as well as creating ways to recognise micro-credentials which can give companies a better indication of a workers' specific skills than a traditional degree.

Said Mr Seah, who began helming SIM in 2019: "We don't do academic research. What we do is we focus on the industry."