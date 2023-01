SINGAPORE - Several pre-school operators are actively trying to recruit teachers amid an ongoing review to improve teachers’ well-being and working conditions in the early childhood sector.

In November 2022, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots – the largest operator here with more than 40,000 children in about 360 pre-schools islandwide – introduced a sign-on bonus of up to $5,000 for new teachers joining them from Dec 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.