Siblings of kids with special needs: Sister of girl with rare disorder wants to take care of her

SINGAPORE – Sarah Tan is 17 and her plans for the future are not like those of her peers.
“When I get married and get my future home, my sister will be there. I want my future partner to understand that I want to take care of her,” she says.
SINGAPORE – Sarah Tan is 17 and her plans for the future are not like those of her peers.
“When I get married and get my future home, my sister will be there. I want my future partner to understand that I want to take care of her,” she says.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.