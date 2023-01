SINGAPORE – For almost 10 months in 2021, Ms Eryannie Mohamad kept her two daughters in the dark about her Stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis.

She had discovered a lump in her left breast in late December 2020, just weeks before she was due for her first mammogram at age 40. A biopsy in January 2021 confirmed her worst fear and her doctor told her the lump was about nine months old.