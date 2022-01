As a madrasah student studying for her International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations, Tasneem Jamaludeen had to juggle two curricula, often spending hours studying till 3am.

Her efforts paid off. The 18-year-old achieved a perfect score of 45 for her IB examinations last November, a first for Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah, where she is a student.