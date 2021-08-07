Self-testing already in place for staff in schools, polys, ITE

Staff in schools, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education have had to do fast and easy testing (FET) for Covid-19 since the middle of last month, while autonomous universities here will start such testing when term resumes this month and next.

Cleaners, teachers and canteen vendors are among the staff at educational institutions who test themselves using antigen rapid test (ART) kits, under the supervision of a trained staff member.

They must do a test every 14 days, the Ministry of Education told The Straits Times on Thursday.

The FET requirement was introduced in June as part of a set of measures for staff working in higher-risk settings that involve unmasked individuals.

They include teachers, coaches and instructors who interact with students in settings like physical education lessons, sports activities, music and drama classes and performing arts co-curricular activities.

Food and beverage operators such as canteen vendors must also be tested, along with cleaners in schools with unvaccinated students under the age of 12 or whose duties include cleaning areas like canteens and sports facilities where unmasked activities take place.

On Wednesday, the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced in a circular sent to students that it would implement FET from next Tuesday.

NUS staff and students will be given ART kits, and the frequency of their testing will depend on their vaccination status and whether they are residents on campus.