Selected in-person activities to resume in schools from Aug 10

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will resume selected activities in schools and institutes of higher learning (IHLs) from next Tuesday, as Covid-19 safe management measures are gradually eased.

Indoor and outdoor mask-on activities will be allowed in groups of up to five in schools, the ministry said yesterday.

Secondary schools, junior colleges, Millennia Institute and special education schools with senior or secondary sections will also resume in-person co-curricular activities (CCAs) in groups of up to five.

In addition, in-person activities conducted by external vendors or at external venues may resume with a cap of 50 people, in adherence to national guidelines, said MOE.

The above measures will apply regardless of students' vaccination status.

In-person CCAs for primary schools are still suspended; MOE will assess when they can resume. However, primary schools will be allowed to resume outdoor mask-on unstructured play within classes.

At IHLs, indoor and outdoor mask-on activities such as small-group consultation, group or project work, as well as in-person CCAs, can resume in groups of five from next Tuesday, regardless of individuals' vaccination status.

Outdoor mask-off activities with up to five individuals will also be allowed, regardless of vaccination status.

But in line with national guidelines, indoor mask-off activities will be allowed only in groups of up to five if all individuals in the group are vaccinated.

All IHLs will continue in-person classes and lectures as well as events with no more than 50 people, MOE said.

Internships and work attachments will continue, with students adhering to the prevailing safe management measures at the organisations they are with.

Schools and IHLs will also continue to ensure that safe management measures are in place. These include regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces and disinfection of premises daily, as well as fixed exam-style seating in schools.

Private education institutions and privately funded schools with similar student profiles and activities to those of publicly funded schools are strongly advised to adopt the same measures where possible, MOE said.

Tuition and enrichment centres should also continue to regularly check and keep strictly to MOE's safe management requirements for such centres.

Sports as well as arts and culture classes should also refer to Sport Singapore and the National Arts Council's latest guidelines.

Centres should try to conduct classes online where possible.

MOE urged its staff and those working with students under the age of 12 to be vaccinated by Oct 1, saying: "This will help keep our educational institutions and the wider community safe."

It also said: "MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely, and review how our schools and IHLs can safely resume more activities in tandem with national guidelines, if the Covid-19 situation allows."