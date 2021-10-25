For Subscribers
Secondary considerations
Some students who did well at the PSLE chose to go to neighbourhood schools for their proximity, programmes and co-curricular activities
One student picked a school because of its art elective programme. Another's selection was based on the school's swimming co-curricular activity (CCA). Yet another chose a school as he wanted to take the O-level route rather than the integrated programme.
These are students who could have had their choice of top secondary schools based on their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) scores, but for various reasons decided on less elite ones.