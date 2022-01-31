A baby's lack of excitement at a new toy or the inability to point, use gestures and babble by the age of one may be signs of concern.
A new initiative launched last week aims to detect such developmental needs in children as early as two months old so that they can get more timely help. When fully implemented, it will cover about 1,800 children aged two months to four years old each year.
Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 31, 2022, with the headline Screen for special needs from two months. Subscribe