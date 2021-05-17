Schools to shift to home-based learning; more help for businesses

Schools will start full home-based learning from Wednesday until May 28 when the school term ends, in the latest move to curb a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the community.

The shift applies to all primary, secondary and junior college students, as well as those from Millennia Institute and special education schools. It marks the third time that Singapore has tightened measures in the past two weeks.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the mid-year GCE O-and A-level mother tongue examinations will proceed as planned, with strict safety measures in place.

Said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing of the move: "Our thinking is to make sure that in the coming days, we significantly reduce the number of movements and interactions in order to minimise the chances of transmission of these new strains of the Covid-19 virus."

Singapore reported a total of 49 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, 38 of which were locally transmitted. Of the community cases, 17 are currently unlinked while 21 are linked to previous cases.

The announcement for schools to shift to full home-based learning came on the same day that rules banning dining out and limiting social gatherings to two people kicked in. This phase of "heightened alert" is in place till June 13.

With stricter restrictions, fewer people were seen out and about at malls, parks, hawker centres and wet markets yesterday.

To help food and beverage and retail businesses cope with the drop in customers, Enterprise Singapore reintroduced two booster packages yesterday to help these firms defray operational costs and enter the online market.

A Food Delivery Booster Package will subsidise part of their delivery costs, while an E-commerce Booster Package will help local bricks-and-mortar retailers establish an online presence.

At a virtual press conference yesterday, Mr Chan said MOE will put in place measures during the home-based learning period to minimise disruption to students.

Schools will provide instructions and support for students to access both online and hard-copy materials so learning will not be interrupted. MOE said it will also help students who may require digital devices or Internet access, and will stay in regular contact with students and parents.

The ministry added that schools will remain open for those who require extra support. Parents working in essential services or who are unable to secure alternative care arrangements may approach their children's schools for help.

Pre-schools and student care centres will remain open to support families who require their services, although parents who telecommute are encouraged to keep their children home if they can.

Institutes of higher learning will convert classes to online learning where possible, with the exception of essential in-person sessions like for final-year projects. These rules will be in place until June 13 or until further notice.

All centre-based tuition and enrichment classes will have to move their activities online or suspend them, also until June 13 or until further notice is given.

There is no evidence of Covid-19 transmission in schools as yet, with most students who tested positive linked to tuition centres.

Asked about calls for Singapore to return to full circuit breaker (CB) mode, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this will depend on whether the number of Covid-19 cases rises exponentially or flattens. The impact of the latest measures will be known only in the coming days, he noted.

A decision will be made when the time is right, he said. "And if it has to come to more stringent measures, as (Finance Minister Lawrence Wong) had said in the last MTF (multi-ministry task force briefing), we will do so. And if it's a CB, we will say it is a CB."