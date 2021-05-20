Schools better prepared for home-based learning this time, say principals

Schools and students are now better prepared for home-based learning after the lessons learnt during the circuit breaker a year ago, principals told The Straits Times.

Despite being notified only on Sunday, schools had processes in place and could tap previous experience to roll out plans this time, they added.

The virtual lessons will include the regular curriculum as well as some post-examination activities that were planned earlier and can be done virtually.

The announcement for students to switch to full home-based learning yesterday came on Sunday evening, on the heels of a spike in the number of primary school pupils testing positive for Covid-19. Most of them were linked to a cluster from the private tuition centre Learning Point.

Hillgrove Secondary School principal Angeline Chan said the school has "well-oiled" home-based learning plans in place and was "keeping the processes warm" by scheduling home-based learning days during the school calendar - on April 16 and May 12 this year.

The school also identified seven students who it felt will need more support, based on feedback and observation from teachers. The students will return to school during the home-based learning period, where a team will monitor them, she added.

Mrs Chan said: "We will also upload our pre-recorded Hari Raya Puasa concert for the school to enjoy from home."

Nan Chiau High School principal Siau Fong Fui said the school's mid-year exam and marking days ended last Friday. So, there was time to tweak plans and update resources for students to explore new topics and complete guided tasks.

This time, the home-based learning period also coincides with the school's Learning Festival, where various departments design subject-based interactive activities to deepen students' learning. "We managed to reformat some cohort activities to allow students to participate online while they learn at home," said Ms Siau.

Radin Mas Primary principal Muhammad Farizal Umar Effendi said the school plans to ensure that its pupils are still able to enjoy lessons by incorporating a range of activities, such as physical education, art and music, and e-CCAs into its home-based learning schedule.

"We will also plan for our students to take part in our school's online Hari Raya celebrations as part of our virtual assembly," he said.

Millenia Institute principal Tan Wan Yu said that after the home-based learning experience last year, the school has been actively exploring ways over the last year to include greater flexibility in its academic and non-academic programmes. It is also keen to integrate infocomm technology into its teaching so students are more digital-ready, among other things.

The school, she added, has adapted its original end-of-term gap week enrichment programmes, such as moving its planned national education learning journeys online.

At Pathlight School - a special education school for those with autism - students are now more familiar and confident with the learning process after last year's experience, coupled with regular home-based learning days during term time, said the school's principal Linda Kho.

Ms Kho added that challenges remain, like making sure students are meaningfully engaged when learning in the home environment.

"Some students will take time to adjust. Caregivers also may not feel fully equipped to support the learning of a child with special needs at home," she said.

To support them, teachers and allied professionals will regularly check in and provide them with the necessary support through phone calls or e-mails, said Ms Kho.

A Ministry of Education (MOE) spokesman said it has provided schools with guidelines on planning for full home-based learning, and learning resources for the various subjects, and resources to support the well-being of students.

She added that MOE is in touch with schools to determine what support schools and teachers need.

Goh Yan Han