School uniform delays amid supply crunch

St Joseph's Institution (SJI) Junior pupils may have to swop their white and khaki school uniforms and green outdoor sporting kits for a white T-shirt and black shorts next year.

SJI Junior, in a note to parents on Nov 2, said global supply logjams amid the Covid-19 pandemic have put a squeeze on the arrival of supplies to Singapore.

It added that it has been working closely since the start of the year with local uniform manufacturer United Uniforms to ensure uniform supplies would not be disrupted.

However, prolonged factory lockdowns in parts of South-east Asia and acute labour shortages due to Covid-19, coupled with rising shipping costs linked to severe port congestion have affected the availability of uniforms, the school added.

SJI Junior said it expects uniforms and the green attire used for physical education (PE) classes to be delayed at least until the first quarter of next year.

The Straits Times understands delays in the supply of uniforms are likely to impact a number of schools. But it is unclear if other vendors are facing similar lengthy delays.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it will work closely with uniform vendors to ensure students can buy their school uniforms. An MOE spokesman said: "Schools will also make the necessary arrangements for students who are unable to purchase their school uniforms in time for the start of the school year."

In the note posted on the official Parents Gateway portal, SJI Junior said: "The supply of our usual SJI Junior green-coloured PE shorts is at risk due to factory lockdowns.

"If it is not available by (the) end of the year, we will allow students to wear generic plain black shorts for PE until the SJI Junior green-coloured PE shorts (are) available for sale."

Secondary 1 students will be allowed to report to school in their PE attire or primary school uniforms if their secondary school uniforms are not available.

When asked, popular local uniform suppliers like Bibi Baba, Shanghai School Uniform and Jeep Sing Fashion were unable to immediately give details about their inventory and supplies.

United Uniforms, which has been SJI Junior's main supplier of uniforms since 1972, said the disruption is unprecedented and unlike anything it has experienced.

United Uniforms managing director Leong Kuen said: "My mother, who is 87, started this business, which will be 50 years old next year, and this is the first time she has had to deal with such a situation."

He said the firm put in an order for the uniform fabric in December last year, well ahead of time.

With Malaysia under lockdown at the time, the mill in Malaysia under Japanese owners refused to take the order, he said, adding: "It did not want to get into an agreement that it was not able to see through."

"One of the contingencies that we discussed with the schools was having our factory in China produce the T-shirt with the school logo and black shorts," he said. "But we have still not taken full delivery yet and there is no way to commit to a firm date, looking at how volatile the global situation is now."

Mr Lewis Lee, whose son is a lower primary pupil at SJI Junior, said he did not expect that there would be a shortage of uniforms.

"This is the last thing I would have expected since there are a number of uniform suppliers out there. Maybe the school needs to rethink its procurement strategy for uniforms and see if it can work with more than one vendor."

Wearing a plain white T-shirt and black shorts might end up diluting the school's identity because "the green shorts are iconic", he said.

Another parent, who wanted to be known only as Madam Goh, said the disruption was temporary and the alternatives offered to address the shortage were sufficient.

"It might have been more worrying if there were no alternatives, but that is not the case," she said.