School Spotlight: Students gain confidence and find purpose at NorthLight School

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NorthLight School principal Sung Mee Har (centre) chatting with students at the canteen on Oct 21.

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SINGAPORE – One Wednesday in October, NorthLight School principal Sung Mee Har was greeted by a steady stream of students as she walked around the school’s Towner Road campus.

There were hand waves, smiles and cries of “Madam Sung!” When she stepped into the canteen, she was instantly swarmed. One student even gave her a hug.