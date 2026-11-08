School Spotlight: Students gain confidence and find purpose at NorthLight School
- NorthLight School helps PSLE failures rebuild confidence through care, patience and strong support. Principal Sung Mee Har says students often arrive hurt, but many grow happier and more hopeful.
- The school offers a vocational path, with 65% of students moving to ITE after four years. It combines skills training, literacy and character education, plus strong welfare support.
- Students learn through real work attachments and practical classes in care, hospitality, retail and facilities services. Teachers also act as job coaches, helping students prepare for work and adulthood.
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SINGAPORE – One Wednesday in October, NorthLight School principal Sung Mee Har was greeted by a steady stream of students as she walked around the school’s Towner Road campus.
There were hand waves, smiles and cries of “Madam Sung!” When she stepped into the canteen, she was instantly swarmed. One student even gave her a hug.