School Spotlight: Crest and Spectra Secondary offer a different route to success post-PSLE

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Crest Secondary School alumni Nur Saminah Sabtu (far left) and Eric Liang (far right) with current students (from left) Asher Cheow, Willy Ng, Ellefirah Ellyza Muhammad Firdaus and Muhammed Gaazi Basheer Ahmad.

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SINGAPORE – Receiving PSLE results can feel like a make-or-break moment for a 12-year-old. When Eric Liang picked up his results slip back in 2013, the number staring back at him was 112, posting him to the Normal (Technical) stream.