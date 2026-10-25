School Spotlight: Crest and Spectra Secondary offer a different route to success post-PSLE
- Crest Secondary and Spectra Secondary offer G1 students a different path after PSLE, with hands-on learning, vocational tracks and strong support.
- Both schools have class sizes of about 20 each, so teachers can get to know students well and help them.
- Students graduate with two qualifications: a Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate and a ITE Skills Subject Certificate.
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SINGAPORE – Receiving PSLE results can feel like a make-or-break moment for a 12-year-old. When Eric Liang picked up his results slip back in 2013, the number staring back at him was 112, posting him to the Normal (Technical) stream.