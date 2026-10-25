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School Spotlight: Crest and Spectra Secondary offer a different route to success post-PSLE

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Crest Secondary School Alumnus Nur Saminah Sabtu (far left), 26 and Eric Liang (far right), 25, with current students, from left, Asher Cheow, 16, Willy Ng, 14, Ellefirah Ellyza Muhammad Firdaus, 16, and Muhammed Gaazi Basheer Ahmad, 15, pictured at the school's campus on Oct 12.

Crest Secondary School alumni Nur Saminah Sabtu (far left) and Eric Liang (far right) with current students (from left) Asher Cheow, Willy Ng, Ellefirah Ellyza Muhammad Firdaus and Muhammed Gaazi Basheer Ahmad.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

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Elisa Chia

  • Crest Secondary and Spectra Secondary offer G1 students a different path after PSLE, with hands-on learning, vocational tracks and strong support.
  • Both schools have class sizes of about 20 each, so teachers can get to know students well and help them.
  • Students graduate with two qualifications: a Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate and a ITE Skills Subject Certificate.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Receiving PSLE results can feel like a make-or-break moment for a 12-year-old. When Eric Liang picked up his results slip back in 2013, the number staring back at him was 112, posting him to the Normal (Technical) stream.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.