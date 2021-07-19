For Subscribers
Get Exam-ready: How to manage stress
Revise, but refresh
Experts say mental or emotional preparation is as important as academic preparation, and students who can stay calm can recall and think better
A few months before Tiarra Ko's O-level examinations two years ago, she asked her parents for permission to sign up for hip-hop dance classes.
At that time, co-curricular activities in school had stopped so that students could have more time for their revision, but Tiarra felt the weekly dance lessons could help her relieve stress.