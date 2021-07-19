Get Exam-ready: How to manage stress

Revise, but refresh

Experts say mental or emotional preparation is as important as academic preparation, and students who can stay calm can recall and think better

Student Tiarra Ko (top) copes with revision for her A-level examinations by studying with friends via video calls to stay motivated. While preparing for her O levels a few years ago, she asked her mother Minna Ko (above left, with her brother Jireh)
Student Tiarra Ko (top) copes with revision for her A-level examinations by studying with friends via video calls to stay motivated. While preparing for her O levels a few years ago, she asked her mother Minna Ko (above left, with her brother Jireh) for hip-hop classes to relieve stress.ST PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Student Tiarra Ko (top) copes with revision for her A-level examinations by studying with friends via video calls to stay motivated. While preparing for her O levels a few years ago, she asked her mother Minna Ko (above left, with her brother Jireh)
Student Tiarra Ko (top) copes with revision for her A-level examinations by studying with friends via video calls to stay motivated. While preparing for her O levels a few years ago, she asked her mother Minna Ko (above left, with her brother Jireh) for hip-hop classes to relieve stress.ST PHOTOS: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A few months before Tiarra Ko's O-level examinations two years ago, she asked her parents for permission to sign up for hip-hop dance classes.

At that time, co-curricular activities in school had stopped so that students could have more time for their revision, but Tiarra felt the weekly dance lessons could help her relieve stress.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2021, with the headline 'Revise, but refresh'. Subscribe
Topics: 