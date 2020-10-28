Results of 2020 national exams to be released online

Students will be getting the results of national examinations online and in smaller venues in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new arrangements were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) yesterday.

The tentative dates for the release of exam results for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), the N levels, O levels and A levels are available on the MOE website.

The exact date will be confirmed about one week before the actual day.

Candidates can view their results online at SEAB's website on the respective dates with a system-generated password or with their SingPass.

MOE said students can also return to their schools to collect their results, as it recognises that doing so marks an important milestone.

Those who wish to collect their results in person can do so in individual classrooms instead of large crowded venues, such as school halls.

They will have to comply with safe management practices.

PSLE candidates can be accompanied by a parent or a guardian.

However, parents and guardians would need to wait at designated common areas in schools and observe safe management measures.

Students who are unwell or on quarantine order, stay-home notice or leave of absence on the day the results are released should not return to school.

The physical copy of their results can be collected from their school at a later date.

Those who are unable to do so may appoint a proxy to collect the results, as well as other forms stated on the MOE website.

If they cannot appoint a proxy, they can contact their school for further assistance.