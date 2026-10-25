Reaping life’s lessons on a joyful farm

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A break from city life in northern Chiang Rai, Thailand, might just be what the doctor ordered.

SINGAPORE – Recently, I went to a place called “joyful farm”. It was our firm’s yearly trip, and the six of us packed up and took a flight of around three hours to northern Chiang Rai province in Thailand .

Upon arrival, we travelled by minibus to our destination, a village located in Thoeng district . The Thai name of the place is Rai Ruen Rom Organic Farm and it spans 320,000 sq m . That is equivalent to about 45 football pitches.