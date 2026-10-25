Minor Issues
Reaping life’s lessons on a joyful farm
Michael Han
- A trip to Rai Ruen Rom Organic Farm in Chiang Rai offered a break from city life and a chance to reconnect with nature, with open fields, a river and starry skies.
- Visitors joined farm activities like fabric dyeing and herbal fermentation, and learnt about honeybees, organic methods and simple craft skills from local guides.
- The writer reflected on life, relationships and community, after hearing how locals valued strangers with kindness, patience and trust.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Recently, I went to a place called “joyful farm”. It was our firm’s yearly trip, and the six of us packed up and took a flight of around three hours to northern Chiang Rai province in Thailand.
Upon arrival, we travelled by minibus to our destination, a village located in Thoeng district. The Thai name of the place is Rai Ruen Rom Organic Farm and it spans 320,000 sq m. That is equivalent to about 45 football pitches.