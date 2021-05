Is your child hoping to get a place in a secondary school through the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme? Here's some advice.

Start by reading up about the school and the talent areas that the child wants to be selected for. Parents should discuss with their child to clarify the choices, said Mrs Jacqueline Chua, an ex-teacher who was part of the DSA selection panel at Raffles Institution from 2005 to 2014.