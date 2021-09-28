Read about little-known facts of Geylang Serai in the 1960s

Geylang Serai has evolved from a kampung with traditional houses to one filled with Housing Board blocks, but it remains the heart of Singapore's Malay community for many, said writer Rasiah Halil.

"In the 1960s, Geylang Serai was the place you would go for anything related to Malay food or culture, especially for Hari Raya, and it was the place my mother and my grandmother would always take me," she said.

It was this spirit of community that Madam Rasiah, 65, tried to capture in the bilingual book Geylang Serai: Dalam Terowong Masa (Through The Tunnel Of Time) that she helped write. The book was launched at Wisma Geylang Serai on Sunday as part of Bulan Bahasa, or Malay Language Month, by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman.

One half of the book is in Malay, and the other half has the same story translated into English. Each half has 51 pages.

It is part of a planned series of five books commissioned by Wisma Geylang Serai - a civic centre and community hub under the People's Association - and Creative Malay Arts and Culture, a group that aims to hold and document Malay cultural activities.

Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, said he hopes the book will be a useful resource for teachers and students, noting the many nuggets of local history not known to most, such as the old practice of selling chicks with dyed tails at the rate of 10 for a dollar.

The book follows a relationship between a woman and her granddaughter as the grandmother relates her memories of Geylang Serai.

Madam Rasiah told The Straits Times at the launch that she hopes the book will help the older generation relive their youth, and for younger people to get in touch with their heritage.

She added that although the area is very important to the Malay community, it is never exclusively so. "I had neighbours of all races and I hope that this book, being bilingual, will appeal to both Malays and non-Malays," she said.

Madam Rasiah also wants the book to inspire younger Malays to bond with their mother tongue.

Dr Maliki shared her sentiments. He told ST: "We have to acknowledge the fact that our students today are effectively English-speaking and we want to give them more opportunities to interact with the language... I hope that this book, being written in both languages, reflects the value of bilingualism.

"A lot of students feel that if they use a lot of English, it will compromise their mother tongue and vice versa, but it doesn't have to be that way."

The four other books in the series will be published over the next few years and will focus on topics like the trade activities among the Malay community in the area.

Around 500 copies of Geylang Serai: Dalam Terowong Masa have been printed and will be distributed to various agencies and the National Library in November.