Pupils learn rice is not just from supermarket shelves

In all his 11 years, Ashley Quek had never spared a thought for where the rice on his dinner plate came from before it hit supermarket shelves.

But since the start of this month, Ashley and his fellow Primary 5 pupils at Yu Neng Primary in Bedok have had a hands-on introduction to growing the staple crop, giving them a deeper understanding of the grain that many eat every day.

Ashley told The Sunday Times: "I thought my parents just got it from the supermarket and that's it."

The whole Primary 5 level - comprising about 200 pupils - has been growing rice as part of a project which the school is using to teach them about sustainability and food waste.

The pupils started off with seeds, which they germinated in their classrooms, and then transplanted the seedlings to large containers that sit outside the science labs.

The Sunday Times visited the school last Tuesday and spoke to the pupils, who expressed excitement at the project and awe about the work of rice farmers.

Ayden Garcia Sim, 11, said that while taking care of the seedlings has been fun so far, he does not think he could do it for a living.

"It's back-breaking work and rice farmers have to do it every single day," he said.

To get the project off the ground, Yu Neng enlisted the help of Mr David Chen, who has had 14 years of experience growing rice overseas. He is the co-founder and chief operations officer at Golden Sunland, a company partnering farmers in Myanmar to grow rice.

He said: "There's a lot for the kids to learn, especially because as consumers in Singapore, we are so disconnected from the process of how our food is grown...

"I hope the kids will learn about the amount of work that goes into growing their rice and lose the idea that because rice is relatively cheap, it is dispensable."