Straitstimes.com header logo

PSLE stress management: Find out root causes and listen to your child

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) student Miyahara Karin, 12, started reading to improve her English oral and composition skills, but soon developed a love for books.

Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) student Miyahara Karin, 12, started reading to improve her English oral and composition skills, but soon developed a love for books.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

avatar-alt

Venessa Lee

  • PSLE stress arises from various causes like parental and peer pressure, study challenges and time management; solutions require personalised approaches and support from family and mentors.
  • Effective stress management can include practical tools like countdown clocks, to-do lists, and hobbies to balance study and relaxation, helping students stay organised and refreshed.
  • Parents should focus on emotional support, avoid pushing extra tuition as a quick fix, and use open communication to identify and address their child's specific stress factors.

AI generated

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Miyahara Karin, 12, started feeling the heat of PSLE stress in 2024. 

See more on

PSLE

PSLE Companion

Stress

Children and youth

Education and schools

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.