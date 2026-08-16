PSLE stress management: Find out root causes and listen to your child
- PSLE stress arises from various causes like parental and peer pressure, study challenges and time management; solutions require personalised approaches and support from family and mentors.
- Effective stress management can include practical tools like countdown clocks, to-do lists, and hobbies to balance study and relaxation, helping students stay organised and refreshed.
- Parents should focus on emotional support, avoid pushing extra tuition as a quick fix, and use open communication to identify and address their child's specific stress factors.
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Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.
SINGAPORE – Miyahara Karin, 12, started feeling the heat of PSLE stress in 2024.