PSLE results out on Nov 24, pupils to collect them in classrooms

The results of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 24 and arrangements have been made for pupils to collect their results in their classrooms.

The collection of results will start from 11am, added the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint release yesterday.

They added that one parent or guardian can accompany each child to collect the results in school.

To minimise congestion and intermingling, parents will need to wait in designated areas and observe safe management measures while their children receive the results in the classroom.

Parents will not be allowed in or near the classrooms, the authorities said.

They added: "We recognise that having the opportunity to collect their examination results in person is an important part of the educational journey, as it gives students the opportunity to be with their classmates and consult their teachers face to face on their next steps."

MOE and SEAB added that pupils and parents who have received a health risk warning from the Ministry of Health will be allowed to collect the results in person if they test negative for Covid-19 in an antigen rapid test on Nov 24 before going to school.

However, those who are unwell or self-isolating with a positive test result for Covid-19 should not go and collect the results.

These pupils can access their results online via the SEAB's Candidates Portal at www.seab.gov.sg from 11.45am on the same day.

The system will be accessible till Dec 7.

Alternatively, they can appoint another person to collect the physical copy of their results.

If pupils are unable to do either, they should contact their school for help.

MOE and SEAB added that the Secondary 1 option form to select secondary schools will be given to eligible pupils when they collect their results.

They can also download a copy of the form online from the Secondary 1 Internet System.

The form provides key information on the submission of secondary school choices and should be completed before pupils log on to the Secondary 1 Internet System to submit their choices online, the authorities said.

This system will be accessible from 11.30am on Nov 24 to 3pm on Nov 30.

The results of the Secondary 1 posting exercise will be released between Dec 22 and Dec 24, MOE and SEAB added.

The results will be available via SMS, the Secondary 1 Internet System or at the pupils' primary schools.