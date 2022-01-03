Project brings running water to home of couple living on farm

The introduction of a Safe Water Garden (SWG) into the home of Mr Sugito and Madam Kasikem has brought a new amenity to the household as well as the opportunity to interact with students from Singapore.

The couple, who live and work on a farm in Bintan, virtually hosted a group of students from Nanyang Polytechnic from Dec 18 to Dec 20.

Like many Indonesians, Mr Sugito, 50, and Madam Kasikem, 43, go by one name.

The students spent time with the couple virtually as staff from Safe Water Gardens - which is the name of the project - constructed the system in their home.

Safe Water Gardens also helped install running water with new pipes and a water tank, using funds provided by the students.

Madam Kasikem hosted a cooking session, where she demonstrated how to prepare an Indonesian tofu dish.

Mr Sugito told The Straits Times via a Zoom interview on Dec 24 that since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit demand for the fruits and vegetables he grows, his income has been nearly halved.

He said: "Coronavirus is a daily stress. It was nice to spend time with and meet the students from Singapore. It was good to hear from them about their lives and it helped me step out of my box a bit, as I haven't met many people from there."

He is planning to grow chillies in the garden with water from the SWG.