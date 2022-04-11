Private schools here quick to adapt to remote learning

The ability to adapt quickly to remote learning helped in retaining and drawing foreign students despite border closures due to Covid-19, said private education providers.

Professor May Tan-Mullins, dean international at James Cook University Singapore, said it supported students with online courses before they moved here for in-person classes. Nearly 80 per cent of the institute's student population are international.

PSB Academy's chief executive Derrick Chang said it had been developing its online learning capabilities before the pandemic, which has helped it to recruit and retain both foreign and local students.

Of the institution's 13,000 students, 40 per cent are foreigners.

A spokesman for the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) group said its strong relationship with university partners abroad ensured programmes could continue with full support from the partners' home campuses.

SIM has resumed physical classes for selected programmes since July last year, while still offering hybrid learning options.

About 30 per cent of the full-time students at SIM Global Education are foreigners.

The spokesman also said Singapore's reputation as a safe destination with strong public health infrastructure is a draw for foreign students, most of whom are from Asia. The Republic's proximity to their home countries is another draw.

SIM's in-country teams across Asia also provided learning support and encouraged students to join co-curricular activities, even if they were not in Singapore, she added. Last year, more than 1,100 student events and activities were held virtually and physically, along with avenues for networking and professional development.

