China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Istana

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Istana on Tuesday morning (Sept 14), and they reaffirmed the longstanding ties between their two countries.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, PM Lee said they had a productive and candid discussion on international and regional developments.

"Despite challenging global circumstances in the pandemic, we have continued working closely, sharing resources and expertise to better manage the outbreak," he wrote.

"Singapore welcomes China's continued contribution in our part of the world, and will continue working with China to build a more harmonious and peaceful world," he added, signing off with emojis of the two countries' flags.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that PM Lee and Mr Wang affirmed the excellent state of relations between Singapore and China, and the positive momentum in both countries' cooperation amid Covid-19.

They also welcomed the 30th anniversary of Asean-China Dialogue Relations this year.

Mr Wang is on a two-day working visit to Singapore, and on Monday (Sept 13) called on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and met Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.