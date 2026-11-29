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Preparing for P1? Former teachers share tips for children beyond reading, writing and counting

Parents of children entering P1 are encouraged to look beyond academics and also give attention to everyday practical skills and developing independence.

SINGAPORE - With the new school year just weeks away, parents of children entering Primary 1 may be busy buying uniforms and textbooks, and wondering if their children can read, write and count well enough.

But can their children find someone to help if they get lost in school? Do they know what to do if they forget their recess money? How will they cope if they have no one to sit with at recess?

Three mothers, all former Ministry of Education (MOE) teachers, hope to answer these questions as they encourage parents on Instagram to look beyond academics. Everyday skills, from managing belongings to speaking up and dealing with disappointment, deserve just as much attention, they said.

All three noted that they have seen strong interest from parents in their online content on these topics .

Jasmine Sia, a private tutor who previously taught primary and secondary school students, started sharing tips on getting ready for primary school after parents online kept asking how much their children should be able to read, write or count. She has four children aged eight to 15.

Sia, 41, said developing practical skills and independence is important, as teachers cannot always be on hand to anticipate every child’s needs. Giving children opportunities to do things on their own helps them build confidence in their abilities, she added.

Jacinth Liew, 40, a parenting coach, has run free P1 readiness webinars for parents for three years. Her latest two sessions in October drew 1,000 sign-ups.

The former secondary school teacher said one issue that came up frequently among parents was how to deal with bullying.

She has two children – a son who sat the PSLE in 2026 and an 11-year-old daughter.

Sonia How, also a former secondary school teacher, began posting in August after struggling to find advice that focused on equipping children to manage everyday tasks and solve problems on their own, rather than on academic readiness.

Some parents then told her they do not want to put academic pressure on their children but worry about them falling behind, said How, 38, who has a son who completed P1 in 2026 and a three-year-old daughter.

There is nothing wrong with teaching children to read, write or do maths before P1, said Sia, especially if they are interested and ready. But she cautioned against preparation driven by anxiety.

“Are we helping our children build a foundation for learning? Or are we trying to ensure they never encounter something they don’t already know?” she said.

Liew said children should have basic reading and writing skills, and parents whose children are struggling should seek advice on how to support them. But there is also value in letting children discover new things alongside their classmates.

“Sometimes, we forget that Primary 1 is the beginning of a child’s formal schooling journey, not the culmination of everything they should have learnt,” said Sia.

“ They have many years of learning ahead of them. Let’s not make the starting line feel like a finishing line.”

Knowing how to ask for help

One key skill parents often overlook is knowing how and who to ask for help, said Sia.

She recalled how one of her children approached a school security guard when he could not find his classroom, while another asked a cleaner how to get to the school dentist. Both were able to identify someone who could help them without relying on their parents or teachers.

Independence, she said, “isn’t about children knowing how to do everything themselves. It’s also about knowing where and how to seek help”.

Sia suggested that parents role-play situations with their children, such as forgetting recess money, having a toilet accident or not understanding a teacher’s instructions.

Other scenarios include if the teacher is busy with another pupil or does not notice a raised hand, added Liew.

For parents worried about their children making friends, she suggested giving them small challenges, such as finding out the names of two classmates or discovering what a classmate likes to do.

Coping with disappointment and making mistakes

Emotional regulation also deserves attention, said Sia. Upon entering primary school, children must sit through longer periods of structured learning, wait their turn, manage disagreements and cope with occasionally being left out.

Small incidents can upset a six- or seven-year-old. Liew recalled hearing about a child who was upset at not being chosen to carry books to the staff room.

Such moments are opportunities for children to learn to cope with disappointment and frustration, she said. Rather than shielding children from minor setbacks, parents should give them space to experience these emotions and listen to them without dismissing their feelings.

How parents react to “mistakes” such as lost erasers, misplaced water bottles or forgotten homework matters too.

Repeated scolding may make children reluctant to tell their parents what happened, and parents could miss underlying issues, such as a classmate repeatedly taking their child’s belongings, said Liew.

“What’s key is that your child is not afraid to come back and tell you,” she added.

Mistakes can also be an opportunity for learning. When How’s son lost his spelling list, she immediately turned to other parents in the class group chat for a copy. Looking back, she said she could have taught him to make his own backup copy.

But parents need to distinguish between manageable challenges and situations that overwhelm their children, said Sia. Those who are distressed, repeatedly unsuccessful or facing something beyond their abilities need support.

6 tips for parents to prepare for P1