Pre-schools may allow parents of newly enrolled kids to enter premises

Parents of newly enrolled pre-schoolers may be allowed to enter the schools' premises starting from Thursday, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said yesterday.

But this is subject to safe management measures such as a cap of only one parent in total in a class on any given day.

The parent accompanying a newly enrolled child must also be vaccinated or have undergone an antigen rapid test (ART) before entry, said ECDA, which manages the early childhood education sector in Singapore.

This loosening of safe management rules in pre-schools come as Singapore begins to ease its Covid-19 control measures, such as allowing dining in at eateries.

ECDA also said in its statement that pre-schools will come under the "vaccinate or regular test" regime implemented by the authorities. From Oct 1, unvaccinated pre-school staff will have to under-go an ART test twice a week.

"For the small group of pre-school staff who remain medically ineligible for vaccines, the Government will subsidise their tests," said the agency.

ECDA said the majority of pre-school staff are already fully vaccinated or have had their first dose. It also said that pre-schools will continue to be vigilant and adhere to strict safe management measures.

These include restricting visitors, ensuring good personal and environmental hygiene among children and staff, and ensuring that the children interact only within their own classes.

As Singapore moves towards living with Covid-19 as an endemic disease and more activities resume in the community, infections in pre-schools are to be expected despite safe management measures and the schools' best efforts, said ECDA.

"For children, international experience and data on Covid-19 infections have thus far shown that the disease outcome is less severe as compared with older adults and the elderly," it said.

"While we have been fortunate that in Singapore, we have so far observed mild disease for our children who have been infected, we are mindful that a child with underlying conditions may become severely ill when infected, and we must remain vigilant."

The agency said it is adopting a more targeted approach in ring-fencing in the event of a confirmed infection to minimise disruptions to children and families.

It urged parents to seek medical attention promptly if their children are unwell, and encouraged them to keep their children at home if they have household members who are unwell.

"ECDA will continue to monitor the situation and ease measures in pre-schools in line with the national posture," it said.

In a separate statement responding to The Straits Times' queries, the agency said that 15 children and a staff member were among the cases in the cluster at pre-school My First Skool in Chin Swee Road.

The cluster was identified last Thursday.

"Of the 15 affected children, more than half tested positive while in quarantine, and the majority live near the pre-school centre," said ECDA, adding that the staff member, who is fully vaccinated, and the children are reported to have mild or no symptoms.

It did not elaborate on the remaining cases in the cluster. The Ministry of Health also did not give details on them. In an update last night, the ministry said the cluster now has 34 cases.