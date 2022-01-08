Pre-schoolers to be taught body safety skills

Pre-school teachers will be encouraged to teach their pupils behaviours that promote self and group safety, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said yesterday.

This includes teaching pre-schoolers - aged four to six - body safety awareness and to seek help from adults when they feel hurt or unsafe.

The training of current and new educators will also be improved as part of the enhancement of support to pre-schools to instil body safety skills in young children by MSF and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

MSF said: "Through age-appropriate programmes, young children will be equipped with knowledge and skills to respect body boundaries... differentiate between good and bad touches, and to tell trusted adults if they are touched inappropriately or feel unsafe."

MSF's Child Protective Service investigated 261 child sex abuse cases in 2020, according to statistics published by the ministry. Last year's numbers have not been released.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling visited PCF Sparkletots @ Sengkang Central Block 208 yesterday morning and observed a body safety lesson carried out with a Kindergarten 2 class.

Through videos, songs and age-appropriate discussions, children learnt about their bodies, what constitutes good and bad touches, and how to protect themselves.

Ms Sun said: "It is important to teach our children about body safety from a young age so that children can protect them-selves when others touch them inappropriately."

As part of the Ministry of Education's ongoing review of the Nurturing Early Learners Framework, which spells out the learning outcomes of pre-school education, pre-school teachers will be encouraged to teach children safety behaviours.

The revised framework will be launched at the end of this year.

New educators joining the early childhood sector will also soon be better equipped to teach children how to protect themselves, following enhancements in their preservice training.

Current educators will be encouraged to attend a course offered by Singapore Children's Society (SCS) to help them better understand child sexual abuse issues and how to use appropriate strategies to handle disclosures of such incidents.

Ms Lin Xiaoling, deputy director of the research and advocacy group at SCS, told The Straits Times that the society is very glad to know there will be a more concerted effort to provide pre-school educators with training to impart body safety skills.

She said: "Research has shown that perpetrators are less likely to target children who have knowledge of body safety skills.