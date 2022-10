SINGAPORE – When five Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens were started in 2014 to provide affordable and quality early childhood education, there was concern that the pre-school sector would lose its diversity as the number of such facilities increased.

Eight years on, there are now 43 MOE kindergartens and there will be 60 by 2027, providing about 8,300 Kindergarten 1 (K1) places. By then, MOE kindergartens will be able to cater to about one-fifth of K1 and K2 children.