Posting results for Joint Admissions Exercise out on Feb 4

Graduating secondary school students will receive their posting results from the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) at 9am next Friday, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

Students can get their results via SMS or at www.moe.gov.sg/jae, the ministry added.

The exercise, which takes place yearly, lets O-level holders apply for courses offered by junior colleges, Millennia Institute, the five polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Students posted to a junior college or Millennia Institute must report in school at 7.30am on Feb 7.

If they cannot turn up that day, they may contact their schools to confirm that they will be enrolling there, and the schools will reserve a place for them, MOE said.

Students who have been posted to a polytechnic or the ITE will receive a letter from their schools with details on enrolment.

MOE added that students who want to appeal for a transfer to another junior college should contact the school they would like to transfer to by phone or e-mail.

It said: "The junior college has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise."

Students who want to transfer to Millennia Institute should also contact it by phone or e-mail.

Students who want to transfer to another polytechnic or ITE's two-year Higher Nitec course may do so through the JAE Online Appeal Portal at https://jaeappeal.edu.sg

MOE added that it encourages students who were not posted to any course during this exercise to submit an appeal through the same portal.

Appeals open at 9am next Friday and close at 4pm on Feb 9.

The appeal results will be released on Feb 22.