Popular Artbox lifestyle pop-up event returns to Singapore Expo

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

The Artbox lifestyle pop-up event features seven themed zones, including one dedicated to kids.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Artbox lifestyle pop-up event returns

Popular lifestyle pop-up event Artbox returns for its seventh local edition at Singapore Expo Hall 3.

Shop and dine with more than 250 emerging brands from Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea and more. You can also support worthy causes by purchasing merchandise from non-profit organisations such as the National Kidney Foundation, The Red Pencil and M Makers.

If you miss the first run from April 3 to 5, be sure to catch the next session from April 10 to 12.

The event features seven themed zones, including one dedicated to children. There will be a variety of enriching activities for kids aged three to 12, including speech and drama, sensory play, and arts and crafts.

Children from five years old can also conquer a playground structure which features two slides, including a spiral one that is 6.2m high and 4.8m long.

Shop and dine with more than 250 emerging brands at Artbox. PHOTO: ARTBOX SINGAPORE

Fans of the South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle, known for its bear mascot and cheerful designs, can purchase special offerings or take photos at the colourful themed spots.

Do support the Singapore Red Cross blood donation drive from April 10 to 12. Donors will receive a free Wiggle Wiggle duffel bag , while stocks last.

The price of admission tickets starts at $7. Go to artbox.sg for details.

Bursary award for Teochew students

Young families at the Teochew Walk Jog Run event in September 2025. PHOTO: TEOCHEW POIT IP HUAY KUAN

The Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan clan association, founded in 1929, is introducing its first bursary award. With the Academic Diligence Award, the association has committed $50,000 annually to support the education of Teochew children and youth across various educational levels.

The award ranges from $250 for pupils in Primary 1 to 3, $300 for Primary 4 to 5, $500 for secondary school and ITE students, $800 for junior college and polytechnic students, and $2,000 for university undergraduates.

To be eligible, applicants must be Singaporeans or permanent residents studying in a Singapore school and have at least one parent of Teochew descent.

They must also meet the financial criteria of having a gross monthly household income not exceeding $4,500 or a per capita income not exceeding $1,500 before CPF contributions.

Teochews are the second-largest Chinese dialect group, making up about 20 per cent of Singapore’s Chinese resident population. Hokkiens are the largest Chinese dialect group.

“Education provides a strong bridge between our heritage and future. Through the Academic Diligence Award, we hope to encourage students with Teochew heritage through either parent, to persevere in their studies, strive for excellence, and preserve their cultural roots,” says Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan vice-president Neo Sing Hwee. He is also the chairman of the association’s community service committee.

Apply for the award by April 30. Find out more at teochew.sg