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SINGAPORE – To resounding applause, student pop band Sunny Side Up took the stage at Queensway Secondary School on April 30 . As singer Nur Yueriqa Binte Sharohan and her bandmates belted out indie pop song the End Of Beginning by American singer-songwriter Djo, the audience went wild.