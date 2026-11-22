School Spotlight
Pop bands, graffiti art: Queensway Secondary taps the arts to engage students
Melody Zaccheus
- Queensway Secondary uses pop bands, music mentoring and live shows to engage students and help them gain confidence, skills and a love for the arts.
- The school works with NAC-funded artists and industry professionals on songwriting and street art, giving students hands-on experience and access to professional studios.
- Arts programmes also build community spirit, with students performing at school and local events, and raising $11,000 for charities through Arts for Good.
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SINGAPORE – To resounding applause, student pop band Sunny Side Up took the stage at Queensway Secondary School on April 30. As singer Nur Yueriqa Binte Sharohan and her bandmates belted out indie pop song the End Of Beginning by American singer-songwriter Djo, the audience went wild.